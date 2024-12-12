Highlights from Trump’s interview with Time magazine
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — In a wide-ranging interview with Time magazine, Donald Trump weighs in on Jan. 6 pardons, immigration issues and world affairs. He says he’s open to holding detained migrants in camps as they’re processed for deportation. He insists that ally Elon Musk prioritizes the interests of the United States over his many business endeavors. When Trump was asked whether he trusted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said he doesn’t trust anyone. And Time reports on how Trump’s campaign advisers got involved when Trump seemed on the verge of backing a 16-week federal abortion ban.