Millions mark Mexico’s Virgin of Guadalupe Day but calls for a truce in drug violence go unheeded

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Millions of faithful have gathered to mark Mexico’s Virgin of Guadalupe Day, honoring the country’s patroness. But calls by the Roman Catholic Church for a truce in the country’s ongoing drug cartel violence apparently went unheeded. Enormous crowds gathered early on Thursday and sang the traditional Mexican birthday song “Las mañanitas” at Mexico City’s Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The gathering honors the virgin on the 493rd anniversary of her apparition in 1531. Mariachi bands and traditional dance groups were also present at the basilica. Meanwhile, police and prosecutors say 15 dead bodies were found on the streets in various cities in the state of Guanajuato on Thursday, the latest victims of the drug wars.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.