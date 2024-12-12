Newly elected West Virginia lawmaker arrested and accused of making terroristic threats

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A newly elected state lawmaker in West Virginia is facing at least one felony and is accused of making terroristic threats. State police say 61-year-old Joseph de Soto was arrested in Martinsburg after an investigation found he made “several threatening/intimidating threats” against government officials. Authorities didn’t provide details about the threats or to whom they were directed. De Soto was elected to his first term in the West Virginia House as a Republican representing part of Berkeley County in November. He received 72% of the vote in the general election after defeating two other Republicans in the May primary. He didn’t return a phone message seeking comment.

