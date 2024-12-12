Raiders player Charles Snowden facing misdemeanor DUI charge after Las Vegas arrest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders football player Charles Snowden was arrested in Las Vegas on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence and released from custody. The NFL, the Raiders and Snowden’s attorneys acknowledged Thursday the 26-year-old first-year defensive end was arrested early Tuesday. He faces a scheduled court date in April. It’s not clear yet whether the arrest will affect Snowden’s status with the team. He has played every game this season, and the Raiders’ next game is at home on Monday. Commissioner Roger Goodell can impose a three-game suspension without pay for a first violation of the league’s alcohol abuse policy.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.