The city of Chicago is ordered to pay nearly $80M for a police chase that killed a 10-year-old girl

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has awarded nearly $80 million to the family of a 10-year-old Chicago girl who was killed during a police chase and crash in 2020. The city of Chicago had acknowledged liability in the death of Da’Karia Spicer. The only issue for the jury was the financial award. Da’Karia was in a car when it was struck by another vehicle traveling about 90 mph. Attorneys for the family say there were no reasonable grounds for a police chase. A spokesperson for the city of Chicago declined to comment on the financial award.

