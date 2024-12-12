Turbulence slammed Hawaiian Airlines flight because of decision to fly over storm cell, report says

HONOLULU (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says in a report that a Hawaiian Airlines flight hit severe turbulence that injured passengers and crewmembers because of the flight crew’s decision to fly over a hazardous storm cell instead of around it. Four people suffered serious injuries during the December 2022 flight from Phoenix to Honolulu. There were 20 injuries. According to the report, a crewmember said the encounter with turbulence reminded him of a “volcanic explosion.” A passenger who had left her seat to go to the lavatory reported that she “flew” face-first into the lavatory ceiling and then was thrown abruptly to the floor.

