US Senate chaplain Barry Black hospitalized after brain bleed

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Senate Chaplain Barry Black has been hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency and is expected to have a “smooth recovery.” That’s according to his office, which said Black suffered a subdural hematoma earlier this week and is at a local hospital under the care of the Capitol’s physician. A subdural hematoma is when blood builds up between the skull and the surface of the brain, increasing pressure on the brain. Black has been the chaplain since 2003. He opens the proceedings each day with a prayer and counsels senators and staff through prayer groups and one-on-one meetings. He is 76.

