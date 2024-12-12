VICE TV will air shows on Rick Pitino and John Calipari before March Madness

NEW YORK (AP) — VICE TV is expanding its footprint with several new original sports series, including two that will document the seasons for a couple of famous college basketball coaches. VICE announced it will air shows on St. John’s coach Rick Pitino and Arkansas coach John Calipari leading into the NCAA Tournament. “Pitino: Red Storm Rising” will look at the career of the two-time NCAA title winning coach as he tries to get St. John’s to the tournament for the first time since 2019. “Calipari: Razor’s Edge” will be an all-access look at his first season at Arkansas. That show will be produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions.

