Wisconsin Republicans will cast electoral votes for Trump in line with federal, not state, law

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans will meet on Tuesday as required under federal law to cast the state’s Electoral College votes for President-elect Donald Trump, not a day earlier as state law calls for. Elections officials and the state Department of Justice agreed that federal law should be followed The Wisconsin Republican Party sued in federal court last week seeking an order to resolve which of the two conflicting dates they should meet. U.S. District Judge James Pederson dismissed the case Thursday because everyone agreed that the votes should be cast Tuesday, essentially making the lawsuit moot.

