10 nonfiction authors receive $40,000 Whiting grants for books-in-progress

NEW YORK (AP) — Books-in-progress on subjects ranging from Edgar Allan Poe to subway vigilante Bernhard Goetz are among this year’s 10 recipients of $40,000 Whiting grants for nonfiction creative writing. Whiting Creative Nonfiction Grants, established in 2016, have previously gone to such acclaimed authors as George Packer, Ilyon Woo and Meghan O’Rourke. Recipients announced Friday by the Whiting Foundation include Emily Ogden’s “Frailties: How Poe Helps Us Live with Ourselves,” Heather Ann Thompson’s “Fear and Fury: Bernhard Goetz and the Rebirth of White Vigilantism in America History” and Hannah Zeavin’s “All Freud’s Children: A Story of Inheritance.”

