Dutch court rejects lawsuit from rights groups seeking to halt arms sales to Israel

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has rejected a bid from human rights groups to block weapons exports to Israel and trading with the occupied territories. It found there were sufficient checks already in place to comply with international law. The ten organizations argued the Netherlands was in violation of the 1948 Genocide Convention by continuing to sell weapons to Israel more than a year into the conflict. Lawyers for the government said it wasn’t up to a judge to decide foreign policy for the Netherlands.

