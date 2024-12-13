Judge rejects an attempt by Trump campaign lawyer to invalidate guilty plea in Georgia election case

ATLANTA (AP) — The judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump has rejected an attempt by former Trump campaign lawyer Kenneth Chesebro to invalidate his guilty plea. Chesebro reached a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to a single conspiracy count a few months after he, Trump and 17 others were indicted. His lawyer this month asked Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to invalidate the plea after McAfee in September tossed out the charge to which he had pleaded guilty. McAfee’s order denying that request Friday said the motion was procedurally defective “in more ways than one.”

