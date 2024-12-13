Leader of California white supremacist group gets two years in prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The leader of a Southern California white supremacist group has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for inciting violence at California political rallies in 2017. The U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles said in a statement Friday that 34-year-old Robert Paul Rundo pleaded guilty in September to one count of conspiracy to violate the federal Anti-Riot Act. Rundo’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Prosecutors say Rundo co-founded the Rise Above Movement, which they describe as “a new nationalist white supremacy and identity movement.”

