Thai police detain 2 suspects after a bomb in a border province killed 3 and injured scores

Published 10:20 PM

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police say two suspects are in custody as authorities investigate a bombing in the north that killed at least three people and injured 48 others. An explosive device was thrown into a crowd during an outdoor performance at an annual festival in Umphang town in Tak province, which borders Myanmar, on Friday just before midnight. Local police said they have not yet pressed charges against the suspects as the investigation is ongoing. A Defense Ministry spokesperson said the bombing followed a fight and that there was no other security threat.

Associated Press

