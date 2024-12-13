Tips to writing a Christmas TV movie, including no villains and keeping it Christmas-y

Writing a Christmas made-for-TV movie may seem formulaic, but there’s no real checklist to follow. Successful writers in the genre say there are some standard practices to keep in mind. Be prepared to devote time beyond the actual holiday season to brainstorming, pitching and writing. These movies never have a true villain and happy endings are required. Also, no one dies in a Christmas movie. These are the tips from several successful holiday movie rom-com writers interviewed by The Associated Press. Holiday movies are popular starting in the fall, so the writers say they work on Christmas movie ideas year around.

