This Somali migrant watched others around her die at sea. But she wants to try again for Europe
Associated Press
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Idil Abdullahi Goley’s journey seeking a better life in Europe started in Somalia with a $6,500 payment to smugglers. It ended a month later with fellow migrants around her dying at sea. One of them was screaming and reciting the Muslim profession of faith. The deaths of 25 migrants last month in boats off the Indian Ocean island of Madagascar brought to light yet another route that some in Africa are taking in dangerous bids for Europe. Thousands of Somalis leave every year as extremist attacks and climate shocks destroy hopes and livelihoods at home. Goley herself wants to try again.