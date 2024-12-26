Five facts about electric vehicles in 2024

DETROIT (AP) — Here are a few takeaways on electric vehicles in 2024: As of November, the global EV market grew by 25% year-over-year. That is for both battery EVs plus hybrids that plug in but which also have a gas tank. In China, EVs hit the 50% mark — that’s 50% of new cars sales across the world’s biggest car market. Chinese companies such as BYD continue to gain traction worldwide with their inexpensive models. Tesla still makes the world’s most popular electric cars, the Model Y and the Model 3 — that’s both globally and in the United States. The prize for fastest growth of EVs goes to Mexico where sales increased fivefold.

