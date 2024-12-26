Greek police warn drivers to use snow chains after long traffic jams reported in some mountain areas

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek traffic police are warning drivers in areas with ice and snow to use snow chains after long traffic jams were reported near some ski resorts because of cars stuck on the roads. Police on Thursday warned drivers not to head to the country’s most popular ski resort on Mount Parnassos as the resort itself was closed because of bad weather. Snow also forced the closure of access roads to the top of Mount Parnitha on the outskirts of Athens.

