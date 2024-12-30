Finnish investigators find anchor drag mark on the Baltic seabed following cable damage

HELSINKI, Finland (AP) — Finnish investigators probing the damage to a Baltic Sea power cable and several data cables say they have found an anchor drag mark on the seabed, apparently from a Russia-linked vessel that has already been seized. The Estlink-2 power cable went down on Dec. 25 after a rupture. It had little impact on services but followed earlier damage to two data cables and the Nord Stream gas pipelines, both of which have been termed sabotage. European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said sabotage in Europe has increased since Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine in 2022.

