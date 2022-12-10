One dead, dozen missing after explosion at apartment block on Channel island of Jersey
By Allegra Goodwin, CNN
One person died Saturday and several are missing after an explosion and fire at an apartment building on the British self-governing island of Jersey.
Chief officer of the States of Jersey Police, Robin Smith, told a press conference that two people were being treated in hospital after the incident in the island’s capital of St Helier, adding “around a dozen” residents were still missing.
Local police were alerted to the incident just before 4 a.m. local time, Smith said, adding emergency services then responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.
The three-story building has “completely collapsed,” Smith confirmed, describing the situation as a “devastating scene.”
He said a number of flats had been evacuated, adding that between 20 and 30 people had been taken to a nearby town hall for shelter.
A search and rescue operation for those unaccounted for has commenced, Smith added.
Jersey is an island territory off the northwest coast of France, which is a possession of the British Crown, but not part of the United Kingdom itself.
