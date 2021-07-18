3 dead, 2 taken to hospital in suspected carbon monoxide exposure during Michigan music festival, police say

CNN - National

By Sahar Akbarzai and Aya Elamroussi, CNN

Three men were found dead inside a travel trailer Saturday at a country music festival in southern Michigan in what police believe is a case of carbon monoxide exposure, officials said.

Two other men inside the trailer were taken to a hospital after first responders found them unresponsive and performed CPR at the scene, the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The pair were in critical condition and being treated for acute carbon monoxide poisoning, police said.

Emergency officials responded to the trailer after receiving a call around 1:27 pm Saturday regarding unresponsive people at a campground in Woodstock Township during the Faster Horses Festival, a multi-day country music festival.

“The caller was a friend of the five males and became concerned when he had not heard from them,” police said.

Police are investigating the “tragic incident” as suspected exposure to carbon monoxide from a generator that was located near the travel trailer.

“First responders stress the importance of keeping generators away from camping areas, tents, travel trailers, etc. as well as exhaust fumes from running vehicles,” police said.

Woodstock Township is about 80 miles west of Detroit.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.