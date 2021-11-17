New York Times: Two men convicted of killing Malcolm X to be exonerated

By Sonia Moghe and Ray Sanchez, CNN

Two of the three men convicted of the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X are expected to be exonerated Thursday by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, according to a report by The New York Times.

A 22-month investigation conducted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and lawyers for the two men — Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam — found that prosecutors and the FBI and the New York Police Department withheld key evidence that would have likely led to their acquittal, according to The Times.

The men were known at the time of the killing of the civil rights activist as Norman 3X Butler (Aziz) and Thomas 15X Johnson (Islam).

In an interview with The Times, Vance apologized for the failure of law enforcement and said, “This points to the truth that law enforcement over history has often failed to live up to its responsibilities.”

Vance said, “These men did not get the justice that they deserved.”

The evidence during the investigation, according to the report, showed failures that included FBI documents which revealed information that “pointed away” from the two men, and prosecutors’ notes that did not disclose undercover officers present in the ballroom at the time of the shooting.

According to The Times, the reinvestigation found that had new evidence been presented to a jury, the two men may have been acquitted.

Aziz, 83, was released from prison in 1985; Islam was released in 1987 and died in 2009.

CNN has reached out the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which announced a press conference for Thursday. CNN has also reached out the Innocence Project, as well as attorneys for the two men.

Malcolm X, one of the most powerful voices in the fight against racism in the nation, took the stage at the Audubon Ballroom in New York on February 21, 1965. Not long after, shots were fired and the icon was dead.

Three men were convicted in 1966. Mujahid Abdul Halim (known as Talmadge Hayer and Thomas Hagan), Aziz and Islam were sentenced to life in prison. For years, Aziz and Islam said they were innocent. Halim said he took part in the assassination, but he maintained the innocence of the other two men.

Aziz is still trying to clear his name, according to the Innocence Project. He’s carried the stigma of the conviction for more than 50 years.

Halim tried to absolve Aziz and Islam of the murder when he took the witness stand on February 28, 1966, as reported by The New York Times.

“I just want to testify that Butler (Aziz) and Johnson (Islam) had nothing to do with it. … I was there, I know what happened and I know the people who were there,” Halim said.

There was no physical evidence linking Aziz or Islam to the murder of one of the most important African American figures of the 20th century, according to the Innocence Project.

Aziz also had an alibi, saying he was at home tending to his injured leg.

“The day of the murder, which was a Sunday morning, I was laying over the couch with my foot up and I heard it over the radio,” Aziz remembers in “Who Killed Malcolm X?”, according to the Innocence Project.

Vance’s review of the case in February 2020 came after a Netflix documentary series — “Who Killed Malcolm X?” — raised a slew of new questions.

The district attorney’s office announced the review and said it had been working with the nonprofit Innocence Project, which seeks to exonerate the wrongly convicted.

Malcolm X’s daughter Ilyasah Shabazz, in a statement at the time, said she hoped the investigation “will bring about clarity and transparency regarding this devastating, criminal act against my family and all the devoted followers of a beloved Malcolm.”

“My father lived his life advocating for and in the pursuance of truth,” she said. “He deserves the same dedication to truth from all of us.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Ganesh Setty and Christina Zdanowicz contributed to this report.