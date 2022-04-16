Injuries reported after reported shooting at South Carolina mall, police say

By Paradise Afshar and Emma Tucker, CNN

Injuries have been reported at a South Carolina mall following reports of shots fired on the premises Saturday afternoon.

The extent of the injuries are not known, according to the Columbia, South Carolina, police department. Police are evacuating the Columbiana Centre Mall. Police have not specified the type of injuries.

Police are assessing the scene, according to CNN affiliate WIS, and the mall’s main entrance is closed. Parts of I-26 near Harbison, South Carolina, are closed, WIS reported.

“Employees inside the mall who were told to shelter in place for safety, law enforcement officers will come to you as a protected escort. DO NOT leave a store until told to do so by proper authorities,” Columbia police tweeted.

Police are also asking those inside the mall to call law enforcement and inform dispatchers of their location.

A reunification site has been set up near the mall, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. The site is being opened for “those with loved ones involved in the Columbiana Mall shooting,” the department tweeted.

The reunification site is the Fairfield Inn at 320 Columbiana Drive.

Authorities are asking those in the area to be cautious as it will be a “high-traffic area.”

Columbiana Centre Mall is approximately 10 miles from downtown Columbia.

This story is developing.

