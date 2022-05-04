A federal judge accepts Derek Chauvin's plea deal and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years.

By Omar Jimenez, CNN

The federal judge presiding over the cases of the four Minneapolis police officers implicated in the killing of George Floyd has accepted Derek Chauvin‘s plea deal and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison.

That sentencing range was laid out in the plea filed months ago, which also mentioned Chauvin would be expected to serve between 17 and a little over 21 years, “assuming all good-time credit.”

Chauvin was sentenced last June after the former Minneapolis police officer was convicted of murder in the 2020 death of Floyd.

Chauvin has asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals to overturn his conviction.

At the federal level, Chauvin pleaded guilty in December 2021 to violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Based on the plea filed, this sentence would be served concurrently with the 22.5-year sentence tied to his murder conviction at the state level.

