8 injured, 2 critically, after U-Haul van drives into pedestrians in Brooklyn

By John Miller, Mark Morales & Shimon Prokupecz, CNN

Eight people were injured after someone drove a U-Haul van into pedestrians in New York City on Monday morning, an official with the Fire Department of New York told CNN.

The incident began when police pulled over the rented van about 10:49 a.m. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, the New York Police Department said. The driver evaded police, striking several pedestrians. He was taken into custody shortly after a few blocks away.

Two people were critically injured and two seriously, the FDNY official said. The other injuries were minor. One of the injured victims was a police officer, authorities said at a news conference.

Police believe the driver, a 62-year-old man, might have been the subject of a call regarding an emotionally disturbed person recently.

Out of an abundance of caution, officials said, the bomb squad searched the back of the truck. It was filled with items indicating the suspect may have been living out of it in recent days. A law enforcement source told CNN the items included boxes of the man’s clothes.

Investigators tell CNN they are going through the man’s background and do not believe this was a planned attack, but more likely an attempt to escape.

There is no initial indication of terrorism, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams tweeted that they had been briefed on the incident. Additionally, Adams said there are no further credible threats related to the incident.

The-CNN-Wire

