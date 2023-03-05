E-bike lithium battery investigated as cause of 5-alarm Bronx blaze, fire department says

By Artemis Moshtaghian and Isa Kaufman-Geballe, CNN

At least seven people have been injured in a five-alarm fire still raging in the Bronx neighborhood of New York City, the New York Fire Department said.

A civilian and an emergency services worker were seriously injured, and five firefighters received minor injuries, the fire department told CNN Sunday.

Almost 200 firefighters are still fighting the fire, which started around 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the roof of the rear part of a single-level commercial building on Grand Concourse and 181st Street, according to the New York Police Department.

Earlier, a FDNY spokesperson said the fire may have been ignited by a lithium-ion battery in an e-bike.

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said Friday there had been more than 400 fires caused by lithium-ion batteries in New York City in the past four years.

In an opinion piece for a local website, Kavanagh said: “These fires start quickly, grow rapidly, offer little time to escape, consume everything in their path, and are very difficult to extinguish.”

