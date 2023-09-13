El Chapo’s wife is set to be released from a US prison today

By Norma Galeana, CNN

(CNN) — Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, is set to be released from a US prison on Wednesday, officials said.

Coronel was sentenced to three years in prison in November 2021 after pleading guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering charges related to her husband’s narcotics empire. Her sentence also included four years of supervised release and a forfeiture of $1.5 million.

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not elaborate on specific release plans,” a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told CNN.

Coronel was being held at a Residential Reentry Management facility in Long Beach, California, according to the prison bureau’s inmate locator.

During her sentencing, Coronel, a dual US-Mexican citizen, expressed deep remorse for her involvement with Guzman and the Sinaloa Cartel and the harm she may have caused.

Guzman, who twice escaped from prison in Mexico, is serving a life sentence at Colorado’s Supermax prison after he was convicted in 2019 of engaging in a criminal enterprise, drug trafficking and firearms charges.

Prosecutors called him a “ruthless and bloodthirsty leader” of the Sinaloa cartel.

Members of the cartel, which is still in operation, were sanctioned by the Biden administration in February for their involvement in the illegal and deadly fentanyl and methamphetamine trade, US officials said.

