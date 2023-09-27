Powerball jackpot swells to $925 million after no winner snagged the prize Wednesday night

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

(CNN) — Powerball players will get another chance to become instant millionaires as the jackpot ballooned to $925 million following Wednesday night’s drawing that yielded no grand prize winners.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers were 1, 7, 46, 47, 63, and the Powerball was 7, the lottery said.

After no ticket matched the lucky numbers, the jackpot grew from an estimated $850 million to a whopping $925 million, a cash value of $432.4 million, for the upcoming drawing on Saturday.

And although no one hit the jackpot Wednesday, there were some big winners.

Four tickets sold in California, Kansas, Maryland and New York matched the first five numbers to win $1 million each, according to Powerball.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET, and it’s viewable on the lottery’s website.

Saturday’s jackpot, if won, would be the game’s second-largest jackpot this year and overall the fourth-largest jackpot in its history.

The winner may either choose an annuitized prize worth an estimated $925 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $432.4 million, both before taxes. The annuitized option comes with one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, the lottery explained.

The Powerball jackpot has been consistently growing since it was last won on July 19 by a ticket purchaser in California. Since the $1.08 billion jackpot win, there have been 30 consecutive drawings that returned no winners.

And the chances are pretty slim: The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery.

The largest Powerball jackpot – $2.04 billion – was won by one ticket buyer in California last year in November.

