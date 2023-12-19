Louisiana trooper initially charged in connection with Ronald Greene’s death is being reinstated to active duty

By Nick Valencia, CNN

(CNN) — A veteran Louisiana State Police trooper who initially was charged in connection with the 2019 arrest, beating and death of Black motorist Ronald Greene will be reinstated this week, an agency spokesperson said Tuesday.

Lt. John Clary, the ranking trooper at the scene, “will be reinstated to active duty effective this week,” state police spokesperson Nick Manale said. Prosecutors dropped charges against Clary earlier this year, a source familiar with the case confirmed Tuesday to CNN on condition of anonymity.

Clary was alleged to have withheld body-camera video of the confrontation that preceded Greene’s death. The video, first published by the Associated Press as the result of a leak and then released by the state police in May 2021, shows Greene being beaten by police, including being dragged, Tasered and assaulted with a baton in May 2019 after what police said was a chase and car crash outside the city of Monroe.

Clary and four other law enforcement officers initially were indicted in Union Parish on state charges relating to Greene’s death in December 2022. Clary, charged with obstruction of justice and malfeasance of office, was “placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the legal proceedings,” Louisiana State Police Superintendent Lamar Davis said at the time.

In return for the charges against Clary being dropped this year, Clary agreed to testify against former colleague Kory York, the source familiar with the case told CNN. York is was charged with negligent homicide and malfeasance in office.

Before the 2022 indictment, state police told CNN that after an internal investigation Clary was not disciplined due to insufficient evidence to prove or disprove the allegation that he intentionally withheld video evidence.

York and former Union Parish Deputy Chris Harpin are the only two of the five law enforcement officers indicted last year in Greene’s death who still face charges.

The charges against former state troopers John Peters and DaKota DeMoss – obstruction of justice – were quashed in a July ruling by District Court Judge Thomas W. Rogers.

CNN has sought comment from the Union Parish district attorney about Clary’s reinstatement and the status of the cases against Harpin and York.

Greene, 49, died in May 2019 after a confrontation in which police said Greene was resisting arrest and struggling with troopers. That came, police said, after officers tried to stop him over an alleged traffic violation, and Greene led them on a chase and crashed his car.

His family said they initially were told Greene died on impact in the crash.

Body and dashboard camera videos show Greene being pulled from his vehicle after the crash and being Tasered, and a trooper wrestling with him on the ground.

Video also shows a trooper punching him in the face and another punching his lower back while they try to handcuff him as he is lying face down. Audio from one trooper’s body camera reveals a telephone exchange after the beating, in which the trooper says, “I beat the ever-living f*** out of him, choked him and everything else trying to get him under control.”

An initial crash report from state police did not mention troopers using force against or arresting Greene. A separate state police document said: “Greene was taken into custody after resisting arrest and a struggle with troopers,” and he eventually became unresponsive and died while being taken to a hospital.

The troopers have maintained that Greene’s death “was caused by crash-related blunt force chest trauma that resulted in a fractured sternum and ruptured aorta” and said they used force “for their own personal safety and for the safety of the public,” according to court documents.

Family has sought federal investigation

In August, Greene’s family called for a federal civil rights investigation into the actions of the officers.

Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, told reporters at a news conference in Farmerville, Louisiana, of her son’s “beautiful face” and “smile” and how loving he was.

“I remember his first day on this earth and I also saw the video and I saw his very last. And the ugliness that Louisiana did, without hesitation. How they meant to kill my son,” she said. “While he was still behind the steering wheel, he was Tased. He stood no chance.”

Hardin said it took several years to get indictments against the officers involved in her son’s arrest and she urged the Department of Justice to pursue a federal case.

“We need the DOJ to come in here because we’re four plus in. It took three plus years just to get these indictments, you know, and we need it now,” she said.

