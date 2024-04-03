Catch up on the day’s news: A big win for Disney, vulnerable bridges, rising egg prices

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! The drawbacks of an erratic work schedule are pretty clear: you’re tired and you miss out on spending time with family and friends. But new research suggests that there could be more serious long-term consequences — including poor sleep, decreased mental function and depression.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Disney battle: The entertainment giant and CEO Bob Iger prevailed in a high-profile fight against activist investors who sought to win seats on the company’s board of directors.

2️⃣ Trump trial: A judge denied former President Donald Trump’s motion to delay his New York hush money trial. ➕ Two investors pleaded guilty in an insider trading scheme linked to the Trump Media deal. 📹 Video: Tech expert weighs in on Truth Social

3️⃣ Taiwan earthquake: Rescuers scrambled to free dozens of people trapped in highway tunnels after the island’s strongest quake in 25 years. At least nine were killed and 900 injured. ➕ It’s a stark reminder of risks to the chip industry. 📹 Dashcam video shows landslide

4️⃣ CNN investigates: A week after the Key Bridge tragedy, civil engineers are pointing to a bridge near Baltimore’s harbor that may be vulnerable to a ship collision. ➕ The city’s economy was humming before the tragedy.

5️⃣ Egg prices: They have been steadily rising for months, and your omelette could become even more expensive as poultry farms deal with an outbreak of bird flu.

Watch this

👀 Dramatic rescue: A helicopter team saved a man clinging to the side of a cliff in California’s Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

Editor’s picks

✅ Here are a few recommended reads for you:

$2.6 million

❗That’s how much one of the world’s earliest known books is expected to fetch at auction. The Christian liturgical book was written on papyrus in Egypt.

Quotable

🏀 Going pro: LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese announced that she’s leaving school to play in the WNBA.

Quiz time

A fifth “Matrix” movie is in the works. When was the first one released?

A. 1995

B. 1999

C. 2003

D. 2007

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

😎 We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

﻿A Senegalese restaurant in New Orleans and a West Texas barbecue joint are among the finalists for James Beard Awards. Who’s hungry?

Thanks for reading

👋 5 Things has been nominated for a Webby Award in the email newsletter category! If you’d like to help us out, vote here. We’ll see you tomorrow.

💬 We’re trying something new and want your thoughts. What would you like to see in 5 Things PM? Email us: 5ThingsPM@cnn.com

🧠 Quiz answer: B. “The Matrix” premiered in 1999 and stars Keanu Reeves as a computer hacker.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Tricia Escobedo, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.