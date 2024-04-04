Catch up on the day’s news: A warning for Israel, decaf coffee concerns, hurricane forecast

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! If you’re planning to observe the total solar eclipse on Monday, try wearing red and green. In low light, bright reds appear darker and sometimes almost black, while greens become more vibrant. It’s an optical illusion called the Purkinje effect, so pick out some colorful clothes for this celestial event.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Stark warning: President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the humanitarian situation in Gaza is unacceptable and warned Israel to address the crisis or face consequences. ➕ The US defended a recent transfer of more than 2,000 bombs to Israel. 📹 Video: José Andrés says strike on aid workers was no accident

2️⃣ Trump rulings: A federal judge in Florida rejected Donald Trump’s request to throw out the criminal charges in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case. ➕ A Georgia judge upheld the criminal indictment against Trump, dismissing a bid to drop the 2020 election subversion case on free speech grounds.

3️⃣ Third party: The centrist group No Labels is abandoning plans to form a presidential unity ticket for this year’s election. 📹 Ad uses classic TV theme song to swipe at RFK Jr.

4️⃣ Decaf coffee: Some health advocacy groups want the US Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical involved in the decaffeination process due to cancer concerns.

5️⃣ Hurricane forecast: The 2024 Atlantic tropical storm season isn’t here yet, but weather experts say it’s already shaping up to be one for the books.

Watch this

👀 Subway sprint: Two friends tried to outrun a New York City train. See what happened.

Editor’s picks

✅ Here are a few recommended reads for you:

Check this out

📸 Natural beauty: Primatologist Jane Goodall turned 90 on Wednesday, and to mark the occasion, 90 female photographers put their work up for sale for 90 days.

Your health

💊 ALS drug: Relyvrio will be pulled off the market after a failed clinical trial.

Looking ahead

🏀 Tomorrow: The women’s Final Four gets underway with undefeated South Carolina playing N.C. State. Connecticut will face Iowa, and Caitlin Clark’s popularity is driving ticket prices higher than those for their male counterparts. The men play Saturday.

Good vibes

🐐 We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

﻿An Italian island overrun by goats is offering them free to anyone who can catch them.

Thanks for reading

☀️ We’re taking a break next week to enjoy the solar eclipse and a little time off. We’ll see you back here on Monday, April 15.

💬 We’re trying something new and want your thoughts. What would you like to see in 5 Things PM? Email us: 5ThingsPM@cnn.com

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Tricia Escobedo, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.