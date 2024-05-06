Catch up on the day’s stories: When grief and AI collide, Social Security shortfall, benefits of olive oil



CNN

By Daniel Wine, CNN

A staple of the Mediterranean diet could help lower your risk of death from dementia, according to a new study. A daily spoonful of olive oil was linked with a 28% lower risk compared with those who never or rarely ate any, Harvard University scientists found.

5 things

1️⃣ Grief and AI: People are turning to artificial intelligence to simulate the personality and behavior of deceased loved ones. It’s raising ethical concerns and questions around whether this helps or hinders the grieving process.

2️⃣ Social Security: Benefits will be slashed in 2035 unless Congress addresses the pending shortfall, a new report found. That’s one year later than previously forecast.

3️⃣ Gene therapy: A groundbreaking experimental treatment used in the eyes of living people has restored some vision in patients with inherited blindness.

4️⃣ Met Gala: Fashion’s biggest night out returns to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Here’s everything you need to know — including who’s been banned (or sworn off attending). Follow live updates.

5️⃣ Man or bear? A question posed to women about being alone in the woods elicited some eye-opening responses and sparked discussion about danger and violence.

👀 Scary moment: An American team’s boat capsized during a training race in Bermuda, sending crew members flying, but no one was seriously injured.

✅ Here’s a quick look at today’s top news headlines:

🥖 That’s the new world record for longest baguette claimed by French bakers. Some of the crusty bread was fed to the public, and the rest was donated to the homeless.

💸 Priced out: Shoppers are feeling the squeeze from two years of inflation, and now some stores are cutting prices to lure them back.

🎤 Madonna put on a free concert for an estimated 1.6 million people over the weekend in which city?

A. Tokyo

B. London

C. Mexico City

D. Rio de Janeiro

🗓️ Tonight: Boeing is set to launch its Starliner capsule with two astronauts aboard, marking the new spacecraft’s first crewed mission.

Good vibes

﻿Country singer Randy Travis lost his voice after suffering a stroke in 2013 that left him unable to walk or speak. Thanks to artificial intelligence, he just released a new song.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Madonna performed at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro for the end of her “Celebration” world tour.

