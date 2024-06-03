Colorado man’s necklace helps him dodge a bullet

By Sydney Bishop, CNN

(CNN) — Many may consider their accessories necessary but for one Colorado man, his was, quite literally, a lifesaver.

According to police in Commerce City, Colorado, about 10 miles northeast of Denver, a man who was shot at escaped with only a puncture wound thanks to his silver-colored necklace.

The victim has not been identified but according to the police department, his 10-milimeter-wide chain was able to blunt the force of a .22 caliber bullet and prevent it from causing further damage.

The bullet was fired during an argument and would have ended up in the victim’s neck had it not instead become lodged in the chain he was wearing, police said.

The person suspected of firing the bullet has been arrested and faces attempted homicide charges, the post said.

While the chain has been colloquially referred to as silver, the police department isn’t sure.

“We don’t know what kind of metal this is, but it’s likely not pure silver,” they wrote. “We looked it up … and silver is soft. So maybe think twice before you knock a knockoff. Just incredible.”

