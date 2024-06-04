Catch up on the day’s stories: Demand for used electric vehicles, astronomical CEO pay, banning book bans

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! As if people weren’t already upset about how much money CEOs make… a new analysis found that the median chief executive officer in the S&P 500 earned nearly 200 times as much as the median employee. The pay gap — and the outrage — just seem to keep growing.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Used EVs: While sales of new electric vehicles are dwindling, the opposite is true for used ones. Tax breaks, price drops and a glut of cheap Tesla models are just a few of the reasons, although used EVs still cost more, on average, than used gas-powered vehicles.

2️⃣ Book bans: School districts across the country have been dealing with challenges to what can be taught about race and sexual identity. Some states — including Minnesota, Maryland and Illinois — have responded by passing laws that place restrictions on banning books from public libraries.

3️⃣ I Promise graduate: Anthony Claytor, who just earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology and justice, became the first to graduate from LeBron James’ school for at-risk students in Ohio. Claytor hopes to become a Secret Service agent.

4️⃣ Unusual case: Constance Glantz had been in hospice care and was declared dead, authorities said. Hours later, at the funeral home, something astonishing happened.

5️⃣ Cardiovascular disease: The American Heart Association expects 61% of Americans to have heart disease by 2050. The biggest culprit will be high blood pressure, along with an aging population.

Watch this

👀 Fiery footage: Kilauea volcano began erupting again in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. The US Geological Survey said there are no lava threats to nearby communities.

Top headlines

Biden unveils new action severely limiting asylum access for migrants who cross the border illegally

San Diego Padres player Tucupita Marcano banned for life by MLB after betting on games

Prosecutors introduce Hunter Biden’s laptop as evidence at his trial on federal gun charges

Check this out

📸 Feline flair: These cats with white chests and striking ombré strands of fur are known as “salty licorice,” a popular treat in Finland where they are found. Experts dived into their DNA to figure out how these cats got their distinctive look.

Listen in

🎧 New outlook: Thanks to telemedicine, more people are getting therapy. Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores the surprising ways it can change your perspective and get you one step closer to happiness.

Your health

🧠 Internet addiction: Teenagers who spend an excessive amount of time on social media may be damaging their brains, according to a new study that looked at attention and memory.

Good vibes

😎 We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

﻿Jesús Morales left behind a job he loved at a gym, and now he makes a living by creating TikTok videos. His millions of followers enjoy watching him pick up day laborers and treat them to a fun day at Disneyland. Morales’ videos exude happiness and joy, and donations from viewers help keep the magic going.

