Cape Cod mass stranding of more than 140 dolphins confirmed to be largest in US history

(CNN) — The stranding of more than 140 dolphins off Cape Cod last month has been confirmed as the largest mass stranding of the mammals in United States history, animal rescuers say.

A final review of data and aerial imagery of the mass stranding event near Wellfleet, Massachusetts, believed to have begun June 28, revealed 146 dolphins were involved, the International Fund for Animal Welfare announced Thursday.

Wellfleet is located on Cape Cod’s northeastern arm. The dolphins were found stranded in the shallow mud flats of Wellfleet in an area called the “Gut,” or Great Island at the Herring River.

“We believe 102 survived the multi-day event, which is (about) a 70% survival rate,” according to Stacey Hedman, communications director for the global animal welfare and conservation non-profit, which rescues, rehabilitates and releases animals.

Seven of the dolphins were euthanized and 37 died naturally, according to Hedman.

The organization said last month the stranding of what was initially said to be around 125 Atlantic white-sided dolphins in the area could possibly be “the largest single mass stranding event” in the organization’s history, CNN previously reported.

Dolphins, whales or porpoises are considered stranded “when they are found dead, either on the beach or floating in the water, or alive on the beach and unable to return to the water,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“This rescue had many challenges due to the number of dolphins, the large size of many of the animals, how spread out they were over a large area, the difficult mud conditions and the complicated locations from which we could reach them,” said Misty Niemeyer, stranding coordinator for the organization, in a statement last month.

The organization said the mass stranding event was “considered closed” by July 8, by which time more than 100 dolphins had been returned to their homes in deeper waters. The satellite tracking tags attached to the dolphins showed they were swimming a safe distance away offshore, according to Hedman.

“We have been receiving reports from whale watch vessels that have seen some of the dolphins – identified with temporary markings – now swimming among other groups of hundreds of other dolphins that had not been part of the stranding – a happy image!” Hedman said.

Although two prior events in Hawaii and Florida Keys show dolphin species circling in shallow water, the most recent occurrence marks the highest number of dolphins beached in a single stranding event, according to the organization.

More dolphins get stranded along Cape Cod’s 12-mile stretch of shoreline than any other location worldwide, according to the organization.

