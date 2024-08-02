5 things to know for Aug. 2: Prisoner swap, Campaign funds, Middle East, Airline fees, Venezuela election

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — A summer surge of Covid-19 is underway as immunity begins to wear off from the last set of shots. Watch this video to learn which variants are on the rise and when you should get your next Covid booster.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Prisoner swap

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, former US Marine Paul Whelan and Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva have landed in the US following a historic prisoner exchange between Russia and the West. In an emotional scene Thursday, the returnees were met by President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their joyous families on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. The agreement involved months of complex negotiations with allies and adversaries alike, involving seven countries and 24 prisoners. The swap also included the release of convicted Russian assassin Vadim Krasikov and other individuals accused of spying or cybercrimes.

2. Campaign funds

Donald Trump’s campaign said Thursday that its operation raised nearly $139 million in July for the former president’s election effort — and amassed $327 million in cash reserves for the roughly three-month sprint to the election. Trump’s total represents a jump from June when his campaign and aligned committees reported bringing in nearly $112 million, but the July total was dwarfed by the fundraising haul of his newly minted Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris. The Harris campaign said it raked in a whopping $310 million in its July fundraising efforts, with more than $200 million raised in the first week of her candidacy. The Harris team has $377 million cash on hand, marking the latest sign of how the change at the top of the Democratic ticket has energized grassroots and high-dollar supporters.

3. Middle East

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh will be buried today in Qatar as his killing raises fears that Israel’s war with the Palestinian militant group in Gaza could spiral into a fully-fledged Middle East conflict. President Biden said the assassination had “not helped” the chances of a ceasefire deal and expressed concern about the escalating tensions in the region after Iran vowed to avenge Haniyeh’s death. Biden is now weighing more US defenses in the Middle East as the US prepares for an Iranian retaliation against Israel that could include an attack on American forces. Haniyeh was killed in Tehran using a hidden explosive device, a source told CNN, becoming the third high-profile figure in Iran-backed militant groups to be killed in recent weeks.

4. Airline fees

The Biden administration has proposed a new rule banning airlines from charging parents extra fees for their kids to be seated next to them. “Families don’t need any additional stresses or costs when flying on top of how demanding it can be to be a parent flying with your kids,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said when announcing the proposed rule. White House officials say their “fee-free family seating” proposal could potentially save parents up to $200 per round-trip flight. The rule would require airlines to seat children 13 and under next to their parents within 48 hours of purchasing the ticket. The proposed mandate still needs to clear a public comment period and is unlikely to be enacted until sometime next year.

5. Veneuela election

The US has said “it is clear” that President Nicolas Maduro lost the popular vote in Venezuela’s election last week as a key opposition leader said she is in hiding in fear for her life. Though Maduro had promised free and fair elections, the process was marred with allegations of foul play — with opposition figures arrested, their key leader María Corina Machado banned from running, opposition witnesses allegedly denied access to the vote count and overseas Venezuelans largely unable to cast ballots. Protests broke out across Venezuela after the country’s electoral body announced Maduro as the winner with 51% of the votes. Many young opposition supporters said they would leave the country if Maduro was re-elected, pointing to the devastating collapse of Venezuela’s economy and violent repression under his rule.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

What are the sharp spikes on roses called?

Many say thorns, others say prickles. Let’s settle this debate once and floral. Read about roses’ spiky origins and some common misconceptions about the popular flower.

Miss Teen USA names new winner amid controversy

And the crown goes to … Addie Carver of Mississippi. The 17-year-old was named Miss Teen USA on Thursday, assuming a title that has stood vacant since the previous winner’s shock resignation.

Britney Spears memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ headed to the big screen

Universal has landed the rights to Spears’ bestselling memoir, “The Woman in Me,” which is being developed as a biopic.

Judge throws out the $4.7 billion NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’ verdict

The NFL said it was “grateful” after a judge threw out the $4.7 billion jury verdict surrounding its “Sunday Ticket” package.

Temu suppliers stage protest

Independent sellers who list their products on Temu — a popular rival to Amazon — are revolting against fines and withheld pay.

QUIZ TIME

Which app informed users this week that some of their photos were permanently deleted?

A. Instagram

B. Google

C. LinkedIn

D. Facebook

Take me to the quiz!

TODAY’S NUMBER

57

That’s how many games the US women’s national basketball team has won in a row. The team’s victory over Belgium Thursday extended the Olympic winning streak that dates back to 1992.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I am living the best moments of my life.”

— Aurélien Quinion, an Olympic race-walker who set a personal best in Thursday’s 20km final shortly after his daughter’s birth. The French athlete remained at wife’s bedside overnight and still managed to place in the top 10 with just 30 minutes of sleep.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

One of the world’s most romantic walks reopens after 12 years

Italy’s Via dell’Amore underwent $24 million in renovations after a landslide destroyed it in 2012. Enjoy this view from the newly reopened cliffside also known as the “Path of Love.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.