3-year-old hospitalized after black bear attack at campground in Montana

(CNN) — A child has been hospitalized after being attacked by a black bear at a campground south of Red Lodge, Montana, over the weekend.

The child was a 3-year-old girl, according to the Associated Press.

The girl was inside a tent when she was attacked by the female bear around 10 p.m. on Sunday, according to a news release from the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

On Sunday, game wardens and bear specialists worked on setting traps and snares to capture the bear, who was caught and euthanized on Monday, according to the agency.

“FWP found unsecured attractants, including garbage, a cooler, and human food, around and inside the tent where the attack occurred,” the agency said.

The female bear had no history of conflicts, but the agency says it “likely became food-conditioned and human-habituated after accessing unsecured attractants in the area.”

Red Lodge is in southern Montana, about 62 miles southwest of Billings.

There was no update on the child’s condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

