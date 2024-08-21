5 things to know for Aug. 21: DNC, Chicago protests, RFK Jr., Ukraine, Superyacht sinks

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — The launch of Boeing’s long-delayed 777X aircraft has encountered another problem, forcing the company to pause testing. It’s another setback for the airplane maker, which is already embroiled in a safety crisis after a door plug blew off a 737 Max flight earlier this year.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. DNC

Former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and second gentleman Doug Emhoff were the big speakers on Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The Obamas delivered an impassioned call to American voters and pledged to continue their efforts to help Vice President Kamala Harris in the final 11 weeks of her presidential campaign. Emhoff used his speech to show a personal side of Harris, who he described as the anchor of their family. While Harris skipped night two of the DNC to campaign in Milwaukee, she symbolically accepted the party’s presidential nomination after delegates at the convention held a ceremonial roll call. The speaker lineup today includes Harris’ running mate Tim Walz, former President Bill Clinton, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In today’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN’s David Rind travels to the DNC to hear from Democrats about how Harris has injected energy into the race — and if that enthusiasm will translate into votes. Listen here.

2. Chicago protests

Large protests are erupting outside the Democratic National Convention this week, including clashes with police in the streets of Chicago. Crews set up an additional line of security fences in the area on Tuesday — a day after a group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators, rallying against US support for Israel in its war against Hamas, breached a barrier near the United Center. Tuesday’s protests also saw some tense moments outside the Israeli Consulate in Chicago where protesters and police in helmets began pushing and shoving, a CNN crew observed. Hundreds of officers have taken to the streets, clearing the roadway and sidewalks. It’s unclear how many arrests had been made Tuesday but multiple people appeared to be detained by police.

3. RFK Jr.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering dropping out of the 2024 race and endorsing former President Donald Trump, his running mate Nicole Shanahan said in an interview Tuesday. She framed the decision as an effort to reduce “the risk” of Vice President Kamala Harris becoming president, arguing Kennedy pulls more votes from Trump than from Harris. When asked about the role Kennedy could play in a future Trump administration, Shanahan speculated that her running mate may be open to taking a role as secretary of health and human services. Trump said Tuesday he would “certainly” be open to Kennedy playing a role in his administration. This comes as new filings also show Kennedy is facing dwindling campaign resources and nearly $3.5 million in outstanding debts.

4. Ukraine

Russian authorities today accused Ukraine of launching “one of the largest ever” attempts to attack Moscow with drones. Russia said their defense systems had destroyed 45 Ukrainian drones overnight — including 11 over Moscow, two over the Belgorod border region and two in Kursk. Since the Ukrainian incursion began nearly two weeks ago, its forces are inching forward in Kursk and destroying key bridges in an effort to cripple Moscow’s logistical capabilities and disrupt supply routes. Separately, Russian authorities have urged people in the border regions to stop using dating apps and limit their use of social media to prevent Ukrainian forces from gathering intelligence as they press on with their advance.

5. Superyacht sinks

Italian authorities continued their search today for six missing people after a tornado sank a luxury yacht Monday off the coast of Sicily. Fifteen passengers were rescued from the boat shortly after it capsized, according to Italy’s Coast Guard. One body was later recovered from the hull of the stricken vessel, called the “Bayesian.” Two Americans and four Britons are among those missing — including British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, Jonathan Bloomer, chairman of Morgan Stanley International, and Chris Morvillo, a prominent lawyer. Initial reports suggest a small waterspout, which developed over the area Monday, could have been behind the yacht’s sinking.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are divorcing after two years

“Bennifer” is calling it quits … again. Here’s what we know about their split.

An airport in Japan shut down because a pair of scissors went missing

Airport officials eventually located the tools, but some travelers were quite snippy about the hours-long delays.

Delicious canned pumpkin recipes

The official start of fall is over a month away but it’s never too early for — dare I say it — pumpkin recipes. Here’s how canned pumpkin can easily be incorporated into every part of your meal.

New study shows the link between red meat and type 2 diabetes

Many people try to cut back on red and processed meat for heart health or environmental reasons. A comprehensive study published Tuesday explains how replacing red meat can lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Billions of crabs vanished around Alaska. Scientists have evidence it will happen again

The decline of the Alaskan snow crab signals a wider ecosystem change in the Arctic, as oceans warm and sea ice disappears.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$1.9 billion

That’s how much Alaska Airlines said it will pay to buy Hawaiian Airlines. “The merger will vastly expand the number of destinations throughout North America for Hawaii residents that can be reached nonstop or one-stop from the islands,” Hawaii’s Gov. Josh Green said this week after the merger cleared a review by the Department of Justice.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Mpox is not the new Covid.”

— The World Health Organization, calling for a coordinated response to the ongoing mpox outbreak as officials work to tamp down alarm about the virus. Thousands of mpox cases have been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo and one case was recently confirmed in Sweden — the first case outside of Africa. At least one potential case is also being investigated in Argentina, health authorities said this week.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

How do art auctions really work?

From the lead-up to the sale to the moment the hammer comes down, former Christie’s CEO Steven Murphy explains what happens at an auction.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.