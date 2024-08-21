A Mississippi inmate who escaped and barricaded himself in a Chicago restaurant near the DNC has been captured, officials say

By Melissa Alonso and Amanda Musa, CNN

Authorities have captured Joshua Zimmerman, a Mississippi inmate who escaped two months ago and barricaded himself in a Chicago restaurant Tuesday, the US Marshals Service said Wednesday.

An inmate who escaped from a Mississippi courthouse more than two months ago is barricaded in a Chicago restaurant, just blocks from where the Democratic National Convention is being held, officials said.

“It’s an ongoing event,” Chief Deputy Justin Smith from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi said at a news conference Tuesday.

The 30-year-old escapee, Joshua Zimmerman, is alone in the restaurant and no civilians are at risk, Smith said.

Zimmerman escaped from the courthouse in northwest Mississippi, about 25 miles south of Memphis, on June 14 and it’s not clear how he traveled to Chicago, Smith said.

He is wanted for murder, escape and armed robbery, according to the US Marshals Service.

Marshals informed the sheriff’s office Tuesday that Zimmerman had been located at a restaurant and was barricaded inside the building, Smith said.

Video from CNN affiliate WBBM shows the Chicago Police Department SWAT team at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is hoping Zimmerman will be detained and extradited to Mississippi so they can interview him about his escape, Smith said.

