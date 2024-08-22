A Virginia mom has been missing for over 3 weeks. Her husband stopped cooperating with the investigation, police say

By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

(CNN) — The husband of Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a 28-year-old Virginia mother who has been missing for over three weeks, was taken away in handcuffs outside the couple’s home Thursday morning, according to video from CNN affiliate WJLA.

An infant was also carried out of the home under a yellow blanket, video shows, though it’s unclear if it’s the couple’s young daughter.

CNN has reached out to Manassas Park Police for comment.

The last time Naresh Bhatt saw his wife was at the dinner table more than three weeks ago, he previously told police.

He hadn’t seen her since and stopped cooperating with investigators, who executed a search warrant at the couple’s home Wednesday, according to Manassas Park Police.

Kafle Bhatt was last seen on July 27 at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center in Manassas, according to police. The next day, she spoke with a friend and on July 31, she was last seen by her husband.

On August 2, police conducted a welfare check at the couple’s home and spoke to her husband, who “provided additional information” and told investigators he didn’t want to report her as missing at the time, police said. Three days later, he reported her missing, authorities said in a news release on August 15.

The welfare check request came from Kafle Bhatt’s work colleagues, CNN affiliate WUSA reported.

Detectives conducted an exhaustive investigation from August 5-8, they said, and found there was significant lack of recent contact between Kafle Bhatt and her family, friends, employer and on social media, so they elevated her missing status to involuntary/critical missing person status.

“While I acknowledge and respect the public’s concerns for answers I assure each of you that although these answers are limited by this continuing to be an active investigation and process, this investigation remains a top priority for the police department,” Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo said during a Wednesday news conference.

Investigators have executed 10 search warrants and conducted “hundreds of interviews related to to this case,” Lugo shared Wednesday evening as a search warrant on the Bhatt residence was underway.

When asked Wednesday if there was a “person of interest” in Kafle Bhatt’s disappearance, Lugo said her husband has “been a point of interest and everybody knows that,” adding that he has not been cooperative with police, a departure from the department’s initial release on August 15, where they said “the husband, friends and co-workers have all been cooperative throughout the investigation and detectives will continue to follow up on all investigative leads to locate Mamta Kafle.”

CNN has reached out to Manassas Park Police for an update on the search warrant, which Lugo said was expected to take three to four hours to complete.

In an interview with WUSA last week, Bhatt said he was worried about where his wife may be and that this wasn’t the first time she had gone missing.

Although she’s disappeared three times before, she had never been gone this long, Bhatt said.

“I’m the one who is suffering,” he told WUSA. “She is my baby’s mom. She is my wife. I’m the one suffering, so I don’t know what I’m supposed to say.”

CNN has reached out to Bhatt.

A community looking for answers

Madan Uprety, the president of the Nepali American Community Center in Manassas, told WUSA the group has established a line of communication with police, talking to authorities every day for updates on the investigation.

A friend launched a community Facebook group on August 10 to “raise awareness and coordinate search efforts” for Kafle Bhatt, its first post reads. Since its inception, the page has been updated daily with flyer distribution efforts, search and rescue details along with photos of Kafle Bhatt.

A GoFundMe has also been launched to fund the search efforts for Kafle Bhatt.

If anyone has information on Kafle Bhatt’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact Manassas Park Police at 703-361-1136. Anonymous tips can also be shared with Manassas Park Crime Solvers at 703-330-0330 or manassascrimesolvers.org.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Braden Walker contributed to this report.