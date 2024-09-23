5 things to know for Sept. 23: Presidential race, Middle East, Birmingham shooting, Government shutdown, Sri Lanka

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Paper or plastic? That question will no longer be a choice at grocery store checkout lines in California after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law Sunday that bans all plastic shopping bags starting in 2026.

1. Presidential race

Former President Donald Trump said he doesn’t see himself running again in 2028 if he is unsuccessful in November. “I don’t see that at all,” Trump said in an interview with Sharyl Attkisson. Trump would be 82 on Election Day in 2028. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris accepted CNN’s debate invitation for October 23, challenging Trump to another showdown. The former President argued it was “too late” to have more debates because Americans have begun casting their ballots in the 2024 election. This comes as Trump remains locked in what CNN senior political data reporter Harry Enten described Sunday as the closest presidential race since Democrat John F. Kennedy’s narrow win over Vice President Richard Nixon.

2. Middle East

Israel is “conducting extensive strikes” on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the Israeli military said today, following a weekend that saw the two sides exchange their most intense fire since the war in Gaza began. Israel has urged civilians to leave areas in which Hezbollah operates, warning it would soon engage in “precise strikes” against the Iran-backed militant group across Lebanon. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering a plan to force all Palestinians out of northern Gaza to lay siege to Hamas and force the release of hostages. The plan doesn’t say when civilians would be allowed to return.

3. Birmingham shooting

Multiple people opened fire Saturday night in a bustling area of Birmingham, Alabama, killing four people and injuring 17 others. Police described the shooting as a targeted “hit” that caught many bystanders in the barrage of bullets. More than 100 shell casings were recovered from the scene at Five Points South, a busy area known for its restaurants, nightclubs, bars and live music venues near the University of Alabama at Birmingham campus and downtown. With no suspects in custody, the Birmingham Police Department is partnering with the FBI and other agencies to investigate, urging anyone with information to come forward.

4. Government shutdown

House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled a spending bill Sunday that will avert a government shutdown if it is passed by both the House and Senate before funding runs out on September 30. Still, even with a possible deal to avert a lapse in funding, the standard procedure to bring nonessential government functions to a halt will soon get underway for all federal government departments and agencies, an administration official told CNN. Should lawmakers fail to pass a funding bill, millions of federal workers and military personnel would be affected. Prior shutdowns have also forced the temporary closure of some national park and monument facilities, threatened nutrition assistance to low-income Americans and caused flight delays.

5. Sri Lanka

Voters in Sri Lanka elected Marxist-leaning Anura Kumara Dissanayake as their new president on Sunday, putting faith in his pledge to fight corruption and bolster a fragile economic recovery following the South Asian nation’s worst financial crisis in decades. Dissanayake, 55, led from start to finish during the counting of votes, knocking out incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe and opposition leader Sajith Premadasa. He has promised a series of major reforms and vowed to dissolve parliament within 45 days of taking office. About 75% of the 17 million eligible voters cast their ballots, according to the election commission.

IN MEMORIAM

Eugene “Mercury” Morris, two-time Super Bowl champion with the Miami Dolphins, has died, his son announced Sunday. He was 77. Known for his speed and dynamic running game, Morris rushed for a career-best 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns during the historic undefeated Super Bowl-winning season in 1972. The following season, Morris rushed for 954 yards and 10 touchdowns to help Miami win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$2.2 billion

That’s how much theater chains in the US and Canada are investing in a makeover plan that aims to draw in more moviegoers. An industry group that represents the eight largest chains including AMC Entertainment, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark said the multibillion-dollar renovation plan encompasses 21,000 screens and affects every part of the theater experience, from signage to snacks and snazzier seats.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“This fall will determine the future of this war.”

— Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, sharing remarks Sunday as he began a key visit to the US in which he is expected to present his blueprint to defeat Russia to President Joe Biden and other allies.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Is mobile voting the future of US elections?

Nonprofit organization Tusk Philanthropies tested “mobile voting” for elections across seven states and saw major benefits in voter turnout. They anticipate voting with a QR code could eventually become more accessible nationwide.

