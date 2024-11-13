Homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were burglarized last month, according to local reports

By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — The Kansas City-area homes of Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were burglarized last month, according to multiple local news outlets citing authorities.

Deputies responded to the first reported burglary shortly after midnight on October 6 at the Loch Lloyd, Missouri, home of Mahomes, the Chiefs’ quarterback, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said, according to CNN affiliates KCTV and KSHB.

There were no signs of forced entry, the sheriff’s office report said, according to KSHB. The report did not state whether anything was taken, the outlet said.

CNN has reached out to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for further information.

The second burglary at a home in Leawood, Kansas, is believed to have occurred around 7:30 p.m. on October 7, according to a police report obtained by CNN. The home was believed to belong to Kelce, KCTV said.

The report, made to police on October 8, indicates there was $1,000 worth of damage to a rear door, along with the theft of $20,000 in cash.

The incidents were first reported by TMZ.

The reported burglaries took place just prior to and on the day of the Chiefs’ win against the New Orleans Saints on October 7, which aired on “Monday Night Football” – a game attended by Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Mahomes and Kelce have not publicly commented on the incidents. CNN has reached out to the Chiefs for further comment.

CNN’s Taliah Miller contributed to this report.

