A 43-year-old dad called 911 about shots fired at his home. Then a Las Vegas police officer shot and killed him

(CNN) — A 43-year-old father was shot and killed in his home by a Las Vegas police officer last week, authorities said.

Early in the morning of November 12, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received multiple calls about a shooting on Wine River Drive. Brandon Durham, who was home with his 15-year-old daughter, told 911 people were shooting at his house and they had broken in, Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said at a news conference.

As Officer Alexander Bookman and two others responded, they saw damaged cars and windows and heard screaming and banging from inside Durham’s home. Bookman then kicked in Durham’s front door and, once inside, found Durham and Alejandra Boudreaux, 31, wrestling over a knife in a bedroom doorway, according to Koren.

Bookman shouted, “Drop the knife! Drop the knife!” and fired one shot, hitting Durham and sending him and Boudreaux to the ground. Durham, on the floor, was then shot by Bookman five more times, body-worn camera footage released by police showed.

Durham was pronounced dead at the scene. His death marks the eighth fatal officer-involved shooting in 2024, Koren said.

CNN has reached out to the Durham family attorney for comment.

Police believed a domestic relationship existed between Durham and Boudreaux but Koren did not offer more details.

Two knives were found in Durham’s home but no gun had been recovered as of last Thursday, Koren added.

Boudreaux was arrested and faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, and child abuse, police said.

Durham’s shooting remains under investigation by the police department’s critical incident review team.

Incidents of people calling 911 for help and being shot by police have drawn scrutiny across the country, including New York, Mississippi, Minnesota, Colorado, California and more, CNN previously reported.

