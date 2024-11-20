Susan Smith killed her 2 young children by pushing her car into a lake. 30 years later, she’s up for parole

By Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) – “I want to say to my babies that your mama loves you so much …” Susan Smith, then 23 years old, tearfully told the scrum of news cameras.

It was early November 1994, and Smith had recently told police her 3-year-old son Michael and 14-month-old son Alex were taken when she was carjacked by a Black man in the city of Union, South Carolina, in late October, setting off a manhunt and a barrage of media attention on the young mother.

“You guys have got to be strong … I just know, I just feel in my heart that you guys are OK,” she said.

But it would turn out Smith’s young children were already dead – strapped in their car seats at the bottom of nearby John D. Long Lake, authorities said.

Investigators were skeptical of Smith’s story from the start, and eventually, under questioning, she confessed to rolling her car into the lake, killing her sons, The Associated Press reported. The story made international headlines, and her 1995 murder trial was followed closely around the world.

The prosecution pointed to reports Smith was having an affair with her boss’ rich son who had just broken up with her because he didn’t want children. Her attorneys argued she was suicidal and depressed and intended to stay in the car with her children, AP reported.

Smith was convicted of murder. Now 53, she has served 30 years of her life sentence, making her eligible for parole under state law at the time of her trial.

On Wednesday, Smith will have her chance to make her argument before the parole board, according to the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services. Parole is only granted for violent offenders about 8% of the time, the department said.

As of the first week of November, the Office of Victim Services had received at least 360 letters, emails and messages about Smith’s parole hearing, with all but six opposing granting her parole, the department said.

The parole board makes decisions at its discretion, and parole may be granted within moments of the hearing’s conclusion Wednesday, or the board could wait until a later time or date, according to the department.

Smith’s attorney, Tommy A. Thomas, did not respond to a request for comment.

Smith’s three decades in prison haven’t been uneventful. She has faced a number of internal disciplinary charges.

Just months before her scheduled parole hearing, on August 16, Smith was charged with “communicating with a victim and/or witness” through telephone calls with a documentary filmmaker, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Inmates in South Carolina are allowed to receive and send letters but cannot legally communicate with journalists in person or on the phone. CNN has sent a letter to Smith in prison seeking comment – but has not received a response.

Smith and the filmmaker discussed shooting the documentary after the parole hearing and how she would be paid for her participation, according to an incident report.

“They also discussed in depth the crime and the events leading up to and after it actually took place,” the report states. “Including such details as to what was in the trunk of the car when it went into the water and her plans to jump from a bridge while holding the boys but one woke up.”

The department said Smith agreed to provide the filmmaker with contact information for friends, family and her former husband, David Smith. Money was then placed in her prison account, the department said. As a result, Smith lost her telephone, tablet and canteen privileges for 90 days, according to the department.

Smith can apply for parole because the jury at her trial in 1995 declined to hand down the death penalty prosecutors had sought.

“I thought the most stringent punishment we had would be the most appropriate punishment,” Tommy Pope, a former 16th Judicial Circuit solicitor who was the lead prosecutor on Smith’s case said.

Some jurors he heard from after the trial believed a greater punishment for Smith would be to spend a lifetime in jail, thinking about her sons, Pope said.

But this hasn’t been the case, said Pope.

“Susan has been focused on Susan for 30 years, not Michael and Alex,” he said.

Pope is against Smith’s parole and said he will be speaking before the parole board at the hearing Wednesday. He said he has been in touch with Smith’s ex-husband – the children’s father – who will also attend the hearing to oppose the parole. “He just wants to make sure Michael and Alex are not forgotten,” Pope said.

In 2004, David Smith told Larry King on CNN that he believed his ex-wife deserved the death penalty. CNN has not received a response to efforts to contact David Smith, but he spoke to Court TV last month.

He said he had forgiven Susan Smith but wanted justice to be served. He said he planned to remind the parole board “what Susan did” and “who were the victims in this case – certainly not her.”

David Smith said his ex-wife serving only 30 years would be an injustice to Michael and Alex. “She doesn’t deserve to ever be free again,” he said.

