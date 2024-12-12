Refreezing the Arctic, health care horror stories, holiday stress: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Meghan Pryce, CNN

Editor’s Note: CNN’s 5 Things newsletter is your one-stop shop for the latest headlines and fascinating stories to start and end your busy day. Sign up here.

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! After a long day of work, you might unwind with a cozy-smelling gingerbread, warm vanilla or cinnamon candle. But are those scented candles bad for you? And if they are, how much better are the ones marketed as “healthier” or “nontoxic”? This is what the science says.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Controversial plan: A startup wants to artificially thicken sea ice across hundreds of thousands of square miles in the Arctic. The goal is to slow down or even reverse summer ice loss and, in doing so, help tackle the human-caused climate crisis. But critics say it’s a huge risk.

2️⃣ Denials of care: A new college graduate was stunned to learn her cancer drug would cost $13,000 a month. Now in remission, she says “no one should have to be fighting cancer and insurance at the same time.” Following the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting, it’s one of many health care horror stories highlighting Americans’ frustration with the industry.

3️⃣ Pharmacy problems: Walgreens is struggling. Its stock has plunged over the years, the company is closing 1,200 stores, and it is also reportedly looking to escape the public market. It’s not the only drug store with issues, but Walgreens is in particularly awful shape.

4️⃣ Move over ‘Real Housewives’: Gen Z has a new obsession. “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” was the most-viewed Hulu unscripted original series this year, and a second season is currently in production. Its popularity is part of a larger trend that has put some unlikely voices in the spotlight.

5️⃣ Holiday exhaustion: This time of year can cause stress and anxiety. Besides the flurry of gift shopping and holiday events, you could be concerned about the spread of winter illnesses, financial stressors or family drama. A wellness expert shares some advice on how to make the holidays fun again.

Watch this

🧀 Is it gouda to eat? As the government begins testing raw milk for signs of bird flu spread amongst cattle, some have wondered if it’s safe to consume unpasteurized cheese. Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains.

Top headlines

• He cut off some loved ones for months. Now, suspect Luigi Mangione faces mounting evidence in health care CEO’s killing

• No undercover FBI agents were at the January 6 US Capitol riot, watchdog reports

• Missing American found in Syria says he was kept in prison after entering country as a pilgrim

Check this out

🌃 Dazzling display: Skygazers may get a chance to spot up to 15 meteors an hour on Friday when the annual Geminid meteor shower reaches its peak. Here’s how to watch it.

Quotable

Letting go: This month marks 15 years since the actor and filmmaker lost his beloved mother at 64 years old. On CNN’s “All There Is” podcast, Perry tells Anderson Cooper how he’s now facing the trauma of his past and the pain of his mother’s absence.

Quiz time

🎬 Jim Carrey is reprising his role in which franchise hitting US theaters later this month?

﻿A. “Anchorman”

B. “Ace Ventura”

C. “Sonic the Hedgehog”

D. “Dumb and Dumber”

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

♟️ Checkmate! An 18-year-old just became the youngest-ever chess world champion. India’s Gukesh Dommaraju broke into tears as the emotion of his victory appeared to wash over him, later saying at a press conference, “I’ve been dreaming about this moment for more than 10 years.”

Thanks for reading

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Carrey will return for “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” saying “I need the money, frankly.” Hard to tell if he was joking or not.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Chris Good, Kimberly Richardson and Daniel Wine.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.