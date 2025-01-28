Visualizing how mass shootings in 2025 compare with past years

By Curt Merrill and Annette Choi, CNN

(CNN) — CNN is tracking mass shootings in the United States using data from the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit group formed in 2013 to track gun-related violence. Both CNN and GVA define a “mass shooting” as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter.

Last year recorded the lowest number of mass shootings since 2019, before the increase in America’s gun violence during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the total number of mass shootings in 2024 surpassed the totals recorded in any year from 2013 to 2019. Read the full breakdown from 2024.

Here’s how 2025 compares with previous years:

