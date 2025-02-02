5 remain hospitalized after a medevac crashed in Philadelphia, killing 7

By Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — Five people remain hospitalized Sunday after a medevac jet carrying a child patient and her mother crashed into a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia Friday night, killing seven people and leaving dozens injured.

All six people aboard the twin-engine medevac were killed, along with one person in a car on the ground. At least 22 people on the ground were injured, three of whom are in critical condition, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said Sunday.

With at least 11 residential properties significantly damaged by the crash, shelter remains available at a local high school, officials said Sunday.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, the mayor said.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.