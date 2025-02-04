What will get more expensive, parents’ screen time, artsy ‘potheads’: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Editor’s Note: CNN’s 5 Things newsletter is your one-stop shop for the latest headlines and fascinating stories to start and end your busy day. Sign up here.

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Parents probably don’t think twice about spending extended time on the phone around their children — but maybe they should. A new study suggests that parents’ screen-time habits are associated with children accessing more age-inappropriate content like R-rated movies and video games with mature themes. Experts weigh in on why and how to set device restrictions.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Trump’s tariffs: If you need a new computer or phone, now might be a good time to consider buying one. That’s because President Donald Trump enacted a new 10% across-the-board tariff on Chinese goods. These are the products that will get more expensive.

2️⃣ Staffing shortage: The US desperately needs more air traffic controllers, and it’s causing problems not just for the existing workers who are stretched thin but also for the flying public. Here’s why it’s so hard to hire them.

3️⃣ Daily routine: You’ve been brushing your teeth your whole life, but are you sure you’re doing it right? It’s also important to floss, eat a healthy diet and see a dentist regularly. Experts offered tips to help keep the bacteria under control.

4️⃣ ‘Love at first sight’: Alex Matisse’s fans call themselves “potheads,” and they collect and trade his rustic pottery online. If that last name sounds familiar, it’s because his great-grandfather was a famous French painter and sculptor.

5️⃣ Medieval masterpiece: Several mysteries still surround the Bayeux Tapestry, considered the most famous medieval artwork. Researchers now believe the massive embroidery has led to the “lost” home of England’s last Anglo-Saxon king.

Watch this

🧬 ‘Unexpected improvement’: Jake Javier was paralyzed in a swimming accident on his last day of high school. Now he’s taking part in an experimental trial using a stem cell-based treatment that has allowed him to regain some movement in his hand — and enables him to drive, type and grasp objects.

Top headlines

• Trump administration drafting executive order to initiate Department of Education’s elimination

• FBI turns over details of 5,000 employees who worked on January 6 cases to Justice Department

• How Elon Musk set off two weeks of chaos across Washington

Check this out

👗 Latex looks: Kasia Kucharska is redefining lace for the 21st century with her signature designs, which she just showed off in her first runway show at Berlin Fashion Week.

50 cents

🥚 Waffle House is placing a surcharge on every egg it sells to offset soaring prices because of avian flu.

Quiz time

🥬 South Korean airport officials confiscated almost 11 tons of which food, pictured here, last year?

﻿A. Bulgogi

B. Kimchi

C. Sundae

D. Bibimbap

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Celebrity corner

⭐ Distancing himself: Actor and director Jesse Eisenberg said he doesn’t want to be associated with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whom he portrayed in the 2010 movie “The Social Network,” calling the billionaire’s actions “problematic.”

Good vibes

🚒 Teamwork: An estimated 11,000 fans of the Los Angeles Galaxy were affected by the Southern California wildfires. Here’s how the team — which won the Major League Soccer championship just a few weeks before the blazes — is helping the community to rebuild.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: B. Kimchi — a traditional Korean dish of spicy fermented cabbage and radish — often comes in a bottle or plastic bag and is soaked in sauce, meaning it counts as a liquid.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Chris Good, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.