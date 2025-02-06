5 things to know for Feb. 6: Federal workers, Gaza, Severe weather, Bird flu, Women’s sports

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — The National Weather Service, which is suffering its lowest staffing in decades, is staring down further cuts and the nomination of an agency leader its employees are wary of. A former agency official has warned that more staff reductions could decrease the number of life-saving weather warnings sent to Americans.

1. Federal workers

The clock is ticking down for federal employees weighing whether to accept the Trump administration’s so-called ‘buyout’ offer to resign. President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk aim to oust hundreds of thousands of workers in a move they say will help streamline America’s federal agencies. Widespread layoffs are expected to begin soon after today’s 11:59 p.m. ET decision deadline set by the Office of Personnel Management. A White House official said at least 40,000 federal employees have accepted a separation agreement. That figure represents about 2% of the roughly 2 million workers who received the offer. The White House has said its target is for between 5% and 10% of employees to resign.

2. Gaza

President Trump’s proposal for the US takeover of Gaza is drawing widespread criticism from allies and adversaries around the globe. On Wednesday, the White House press secretary moved to walk back some elements of Trump’s stunning suggestion and said he was advocating for a “temporary” resettlement of nearly 2 million Palestinians. The view appeared at odds with the plan Trump had revealed a day earlier to “resettle people permanently” in another area. Meanwhile, Egypt and Jordan are rejecting Trump’s plea to take in Gaza residents and Palestinians in the region insist they won’t give up their land.

3. Severe weather

A progression of winter storms is expected across the eastern half of the US over the next two weeks. The first storm took shape Wednesday over the central Mississippi Valley, bringing slick conditions to parts of the region. It will ultimately spread wintry precipitation over more than 1,000 miles of the eastern US from Missouri to Maine. The next storm will likely develop in the Plains on Friday and strengthen early Saturday with a potentially dangerous mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. In the western US, heavy rain and landslides are forcing road closures across California. Another atmospheric river-fueled storm with up to an inch of rain is set to arrive today — but may be beneficial in some areas to reduce the wildfire threat.

4. Bird flu

Six dairy herds in Nevada have tested positive for a newer strain of the H5N1 bird flu virus that’s been associated with at least two severe infections in humans, according to the Nevada Department of Agriculture. This is the second known instance of avian flu being introduced into cattle herds by birds, and experts say it marks a turning point in the nation’s efforts to contain the virus. Scientists are studying the newer strain, D1.1, to try to learn more about its capabilities and how it appears to be spreading so aggressively.

5. Women’s sports

President Trump took executive action on Wednesday to ban transgender women from competing in women’s sports. The order, titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” comes as his administration has already sought to target transgender rights through executive action, some of which is already facing legal challenges. Ahead of the signing, a White House official said that the new action will take the opposite position on Title IX from the Biden administration, which established a rule that schools are violating Title IX when they ban transgender students from participating on sports teams.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Starbucks baristas are writing on coffee cups again

Starbucks baristas are scribbling on customers’ to-go cups again as part of a new company initiative. But the policy is brewing up mixed feelings among customers and employees.

Miami Heat to trade star Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors

In another blockbuster NBA trade, the Miami Heat are finalizing a deal to send six-time All-Star forward Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors.

China touts record spending over Lunar New Year holiday

Travel and spending during China’s Lunar New Year holiday hit new records this year, giving the government an encouraging boost as it seeks to ramp up the ailing economy.

Scientists produced the world’s first kangaroo embryo through IVF

Scientists in Australia have successfully produced the world’s first kangaroo embryo through in vitro fertilization, or IVF. Read how this could help save the endangered species.

Ozzy Osbourne to reunite with Black Sabbath for farewell concert

Heavy metal fans: Ozzy Osbourne announced that the original members of Black Sabbath will play a concert together for the first time in 20 years.

TODAY’S NUMBER

2182

That’s the year a medium-sized asteroid known as Bennu could collide with Earth. The chances of impact are slim, but if it happens, astronomers say it could trigger a global winter that would affect our planet for years.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“He was put in handcuffs and taken to the airport and put into a military flight. For hours they didn’t have access to water and couldn’t even use the loo.”

— Kuljinder Kaur, telling CNN that her husband was among the more than 100 Indian citizens who were deported from the US Tuesday on a military aircraft. It was the longest-distance flight since the Trump administration began deploying military planes for migrant transportation, according to a US official.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Does my child have an anxiety disorder?

Many children outgrow their fears, but persisting worries may be a sign of an anxiety disorder. In this article, psychologists explain when it’s time to seek professional help. Doctors say parents should also be aware of “brain rot,” or the result of spending too long scrolling aimlessly on social media. Watch this video to learn more.

