Mother and daughter killed in suspected tornado event in a small East Tennessee community

(CNN) — A suspected tornado event Thursday night killed two people in a small East Tennessee community, the local emergency management agency said.

Severe weather blasted through Morgan County in the dark of night, killing a mother and daughter in the same home, the county Emergency Management & Homeland Security office said on Facebook. No ages or other identifying information were given.

Three injuries also were reported in the county, it said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those affected by this tragic event,” the agency said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

